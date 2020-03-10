WE ARE
Contact Us

Binnie Media is New England's largest locally owned media company that reaches 1.5 million people each week, including over 580,000 radio listeners in New England, with digital and outdoor assets delivering millions of impressions to people in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Radio Adveritising

When getting your message out, you have to know that you’re correctly hitting your audience. Binnie Media utilizes top rated radio formats on their radio stations across New England to make sure that your message is heard loud and clear. With hit stations all across Maine and New Hampshire, you will have access to a diverse audience at a competitive price..

I-95 BILLBOARD

Reach a new audience by presenting your message on New Hampshire’s only Digital Billboard on I-95! Reach commuters traveling the Massachuesetts, New Hampshire, and Maine corridor. With over 840,000 impressions per week your message is guaranteed to get results.

Digital Marketing

Binnie Media Digital is the web and development department of Binnie Media, and is focused on creating business value through the development and maintenance of websites and web applications while keeping costs low and efficiency high.

EVENT MARKETING

From small to large scale events, use the power of our radio stations to give your event the marketing boost it needs. Whether it’s a promotional partner to help get the word out to our massive audience, or on-site hosting and entertaining, our stations and on-air personalities are here to work with you on making your event a success.

MAINE

  • 106.9 Frank FM
  • 107.5 Frank FM
  • 99.9 The Wolf
  • 105.5 The Wolf
  • 106.3 The Bone

NEW HAMSHIRE

  • 98.3 Frank FM
  • 98.7 Frank FM
  • 106.3 Frank FM
  • 93.3 The Wolf
  • 95.3 The Wolf
  • 107.7 The Pulse
  • 98.1 WTSN
  • 105.5 & 107.3 WJYY

Our Stations

Learn More

Learn More

Our Community
