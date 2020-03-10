New England’s Largest
Binnie Media is New England’s largest locally owned media company that reaches 1.5 million people each week, including over 580,000 radio listeners in New England, with digital and outdoor assets delivering millions of impressions to people in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Our team strives to achieve long term relationships with our clients that are mutually beneficial, cost effective, and successful!
Radio Adveritising
When getting your message out, you have to know that you’re correctly hitting your audience. Binnie Media utilizes top rated radio formats on their radio stations across New England to make sure that your message is heard loud and clear. With hit stations all across Maine and New Hampshire, you will have access to a diverse audience at a competitive price..
Digital Marketing
Binnie Media Digital is the web and development department of Binnie Media, and is focused on creating business value through the development and maintenance of websites and web applications while keeping costs low and efficiency high.
EVENT MARKETING
From small to large scale events, use the power of our radio stations to give your event the marketing boost it needs. Whether it’s a promotional partner to help get the word out to our massive audience, or on-site hosting and entertaining, our stations and on-air personalities are here to work with you on making your event a success.
All of your Favorite Stations
One Amazing Team
New Hampshire’s only
Digital Billboard on I-95
Reach a new audience by presenting your message on New Hampshires only Digital Billboard on I-95! Reach tens of thousands commuters traveling the Massachuesetts and Maine corridor. With over 1,023,744 impressions per week you’re message is guaranteed to get seen.
Go Online
With Binnie Digital
Each member of BMD has a specific set of acquired web based skills; we work as a focused team on web projects year round. Some of work strictly design; others on web development or Search Engine Optimization.
Event
Marketing
Binnie Media NH’s ‘Out For Blood’ Red Cross Blood Drive Smashes Goal
The results for Binnie Media NH’s ‘Out For Blood’ Red Cross Blood Drive are in, and they are nothing short of spectacular. Despite going up against a COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and ever-changing strict rules for blood donations (including no walk-ins!) we were able...
Cares for Kids Radiothon 2020: The Results are In!
The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is excited to announce that the 15th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon, presented by Rowe Westbrook & Rowe Auburn was a record-breaking success! From March 12th to March 14th, our friends at 107.5 Frank FM and 99.9 The Wolf...
Frank FM And 98.1 WTSN’s 20th Annual ‘Caring and Sharing’ Food Drive Was Nothing Short of Incredible
Frank FM and 98.1 WTSN held their 20th annual Caring and Sharing food drive this past weekend, beginning with Friday, and finishing late Sunday afternoon. The results were nothing short of incredible. The food drive collected 36,542 cans of food and over $15,000 in...